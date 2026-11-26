Dodge & Cox lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,732,137 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 1,392,598 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 12.01% of Zimmer Biomet worth $2,019,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $720,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. United Southern Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Chad Phipps sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $295,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,231 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,415,468.85. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 5,691 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $528,978.45. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 18,691 shares of company stock worth $1,924,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $110.16 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.12 and a 52 week high of $112.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Zimmer Biomet's payout ratio is currently 24.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $114.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. develops and manufactures medical devices and technologies used in musculoskeletal care. Its products support orthopedic procedures involving the hip, knee, shoulder, and extremities, as well as trauma care, sports medicine, and related surgical applications. The company also offers surgical technologies, including robotic and digital solutions designed to assist clinicians with planning and performing procedures. Its products and services are used by hospitals, surgeons, and other healthcare providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report).

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