Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Free Report) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,264 shares of the bank's stock after selling 2,759,155 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. worth $11,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,420,688 shares of the bank's stock worth $434,407,000 after purchasing an additional 77,612 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,888,064 shares of the bank's stock valued at $227,607,000 after purchasing an additional 48,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,319 shares of the bank's stock valued at $184,478,000 after purchasing an additional 306,717 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963,545 shares of the bank's stock worth $167,677,000 after buying an additional 711,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963,243 shares of the bank's stock worth $173,501,000 after buying an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Weiss Ratings raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ ZION opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a twelve month low of $46.19 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.25.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 19.53%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Saturday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $225.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

In other Zions Bancorporation, N.A. news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,209 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $263,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Profile

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company's commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

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