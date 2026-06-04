Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,166 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,270 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Zoetis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary says Zoetis could still be a value opportunity, with one analysis describing the stock as a potential deep-value play with significant upside if the business stabilizes.

Some market commentary says Zoetis could still be a value opportunity, with one analysis describing the stock as a potential deep-value play with significant upside if the business stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: Zoetis presented at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference, but no major new operating update from that event was highlighted in the headlines provided.

Zoetis presented at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference, but no major new operating update from that event was highlighted in the headlines provided. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about a class-action lawsuit alleging securities-law violations during the Jan. 14, 2025 to May 6, 2026 period, with several notices urging shareholders to seek lead-plaintiff status by July 27, 2026. These repeated legal alerts can weigh on the stock. Article Title

Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about a class-action lawsuit alleging securities-law violations during the Jan. 14, 2025 to May 6, 2026 period, with several notices urging shareholders to seek lead-plaintiff status by July 27, 2026. These repeated legal alerts can weigh on the stock. Negative Sentiment: One article said Zoetis has underperformed its industry peers over the past year, reinforcing concerns about recent relative stock performance.

One article said Zoetis has underperformed its industry peers over the past year, reinforcing concerns about recent relative stock performance. Negative Sentiment: Investor notices from Robbins Geller, Levi & Korsinsky, the Schall Law Firm, Howard G. Smith, Bernstein Liebhard, The Gross Law Firm, DJS Law Group, and others all highlighted the ongoing lawsuit, increasing headline risk for ZTS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank A. Damelio acquired 6,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This trade represents a 44.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. This trade represents a 13.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.5%

Zoetis stock opened at $77.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.38 and a 1 year high of $171.52. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Zoetis's payout ratio is 35.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $133.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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