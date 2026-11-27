First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810,786 shares of the company's stock after selling 624,866 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Zoetis worth $56,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,430,181 shares of the company's stock worth $2,833,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,667,723 shares of the company's stock worth $1,413,323,000 after acquiring an additional 343,322 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,851,737 shares of the company's stock worth $420,506,000 after acquiring an additional 319,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Zoetis by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,831,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $571,150,000 after purchasing an additional 327,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 7.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,252,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,559,000 after purchasing an additional 303,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoetis from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair cut Zoetis from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $101.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.77 and a 12-month high of $132.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 85.90%. The business's revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.30 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc. is an animal health company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and other solutions for animals. Its offerings serve both companion animals, such as dogs and cats, and livestock, including cattle, pigs, poultry, sheep and fish. The company sells products and provides services to veterinarians, livestock producers and other animal-health professionals in more than 100 countries. Its portfolio includes treatments and vaccines for preventing or managing disease, as well as diagnostic tools and technologies that support animal care and production.

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