Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,871 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,549 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,780,974 shares of the company's stock worth $6,011,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,210 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $394,010,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock worth $622,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,578 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,168,078 shares of the company's stock worth $266,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,314 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,168.56. This represents a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio acquired 6,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,617,718.62. This trade represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $79.49 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $171.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Key Zoetis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zoetis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zoetis wasn't on the list.

While Zoetis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here