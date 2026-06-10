Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,329 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,847 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in Zoetis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Zoetis by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,043 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,168.56. This represents a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio bought 6,650 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $168.83.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.Zoetis's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Zoetis's payout ratio is 35.16%.

More Zoetis News

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $133.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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