Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Stock Holdings Trimmed by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,754 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,021 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 3.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Zoetis worth $80,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $10,518,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Zoetis by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,293,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,885,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 148.1% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in Zoetis by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 191,495 shares of the company's stock worth $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,906,986.24. This trade represents a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio purchased 6,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. The trade was a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Zoetis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Zoetis Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:ZTS opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $160.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Zoetis from $150.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Zoetis from $136.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $120.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

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