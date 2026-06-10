Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112,815 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 285,626 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.71% of Zoom Communications worth $182,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zoom Communications by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,697,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Zoom Communications by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,069,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,229,000 after purchasing an additional 50,579 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,963,000. Finally, Sherry Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,129,071.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $173,312.36. This represents a 86.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $690,325.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,576.44. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,638 shares of company stock worth $13,900,194. Insiders own 10.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZM

Zoom Communications Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of ZM opened at $96.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.01. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.15 and a 52-week high of $114.74.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business's revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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