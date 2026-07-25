Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600,093 shares of the company's stock after selling 167,588 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.88% of Zoom Communications worth $209,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 16.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 59.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the company's stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Zoom Communications by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,207 shares of the company's stock worth $56,942,000 after buying an additional 47,749 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zoom Communications

Insider Activity at Zoom Communications

In other Zoom Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 5,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $578,979.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 137,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,106,606.24. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 12,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $1,289,860.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 48,517 shares of company stock worth $5,061,783 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company's stock.

Zoom Communications Stock Up 4.6%

ZM stock opened at $87.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $93.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.99. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.15 and a twelve month high of $114.74.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 41.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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