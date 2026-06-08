Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Stake Lifted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,263 shares of the company's stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 34.7% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 579 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 16,174 shares of the company's stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

In other Zoom Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 5,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $562,102.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 142,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,228,363.56. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,489 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $690,325.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,576.44. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 159,228 shares of company stock valued at $14,102,835 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.33.

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Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Communications stock opened at $101.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $94.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.20. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.15 and a 1-year high of $114.74.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Zoom Communications's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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