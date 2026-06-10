Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Stock Holdings Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 204.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,183 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 472,690 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Zoom Communications worth $60,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Zoom Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 411 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Zoom Communications by 4,318.2% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 486 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoom Communications by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Zoom Communications by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 579 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Weiss Ratings raised Zoom Communications from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoom Communications from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZM

Insider Transactions at Zoom Communications

In other Zoom Communications news, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,489 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $690,325.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,576.44. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,645 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $653,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 141,971 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,002.24. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,638 shares of company stock valued at $13,900,194. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company's stock.

Zoom Communications Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $96.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.46. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.15 and a 52-week high of $114.74.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 41.99%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Zoom Communications's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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