Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Shares Acquired by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 110.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,982 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.'s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in Zscaler by 76,352.6% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,423,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,787 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $576,083,000 after purchasing an additional 741,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,367,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,406,506,000 after purchasing an additional 652,771 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,440,000. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,387,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $152.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business's 50-day moving average is $143.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.63 and a 1 year high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $815.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.92 million. Zscaler had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.Zscaler's revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, insider Adam Geller sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total value of $321,491.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,208,079.97. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $263,384.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,146.61. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 12,130 shares of company stock worth $1,892,487 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zscaler from $354.00 to $267.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zscaler from $305.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Zscaler from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $263.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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