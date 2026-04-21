Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Shares Acquired by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 395.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,196 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,664 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Zscaler were worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,488 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $389,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,906 shares in the company, valued at $10,633,400.54. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 2,094 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total transaction of $321,491.82. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,208,079.97. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 12,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,487 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $134.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock's 50-day moving average is $149.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.87. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.63 and a 1-year high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Zscaler had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The business had revenue of $815.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $798.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zscaler from $290.00 to $257.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report).

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