ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. $ZTO Shares Sold by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd reduced its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO - Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,147,325 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 2,112,916 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.74% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $104,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,128 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 32,663 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 468,489 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 106,180 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $30.10 price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $27.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is one of China's leading express delivery companies, specializing in both domestic and cross-border parcel logistics. The company operates a technology-enabled network that connects shippers, independent pickup and delivery stations, regional sorting hubs and end customers. ZTO's service portfolio includes standard express, heavy-weight parcel delivery, time-definite shipments and e-commerce logistics solutions tailored for online retailers and marketplaces.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Shanghai, ZTO has grown rapidly by leveraging a franchise-style operating model that engages a broad network of independent contractors.

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