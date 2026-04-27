Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 18,900 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,081,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.3% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Broadcom worth $1,066,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $422.76 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $341.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.89. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $429.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 82.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded Google Cloud collaboration — Broadcom and Google launched Cloud Network Insights (end‑to‑end network observability for multi‑cloud/hybrid/SaaS), which supports Broadcom’s push into higher‑margin infrastructure software and recurring revenue. Read More.

Expanded Google Cloud collaboration — Broadcom and Google launched Cloud Network Insights (end‑to‑end network observability for multi‑cloud/hybrid/SaaS), which supports Broadcom’s push into higher‑margin infrastructure software and recurring revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multi‑year Meta AI infrastructure partnership — a large cloud/AI customer win that expands Broadcom’s addressable market in AI infrastructure and validates its enterprise AI roadmap. Read More.

Multi‑year Meta AI infrastructure partnership — a large cloud/AI customer win that expands Broadcom’s addressable market in AI infrastructure and validates its enterprise AI roadmap. Read More. Positive Sentiment: VMware Tanzu integration for enterprise AI — Broadcom extended its software stack into a secure runtime for Autonomous AI on VMware, reinforcing software recurring revenue and enterprise AI positioning. Read More.

VMware Tanzu integration for enterprise AI — Broadcom extended its software stack into a secure runtime for Autonomous AI on VMware, reinforcing software recurring revenue and enterprise AI positioning. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broad sector tailwind — the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOXX) logged a record 17‑day winning streak, reflecting strong demand momentum across chips and lifting broad market sentiment for AVGO. Read More.

Broad sector tailwind — the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOXX) logged a record 17‑day winning streak, reflecting strong demand momentum across chips and lifting broad market sentiment for AVGO. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical and analyst backing — AVGO formed a bullish 50/200-day "golden cross" (a common momentum signal), and analysts call AVGO one of the few drivers of big 2026 earnings growth alongside NVDA; high-profile investor mentions (e.g., Ken Griffin) add institutional interest. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Technical and analyst backing — AVGO formed a bullish 50/200-day "golden cross" (a common momentum signal), and analysts call AVGO one of the few drivers of big 2026 earnings growth alongside NVDA; high-profile investor mentions (e.g., Ken Griffin) add institutional interest. Read More. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/commentary roundups — several outlets published bullish theses and “stocks to buy” lists highlighting AVGO’s AI exposure and software mix; useful for sentiment but mainly a compilation of existing catalysts. Read More.

Analyst/commentary roundups — several outlets published bullish theses and “stocks to buy” lists highlighting AVGO’s AI exposure and software mix; useful for sentiment but mainly a compilation of existing catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and positioning risk — coverage notes elevated trailing/forward P/E ratios and AVGO trading near its 52‑week highs, which increases downside if growth expectations slip or macro sentiment turns. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $435.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $271,759,532.32. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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