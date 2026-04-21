Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 507,605 Shares of Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Free Report) by 359.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,012 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 507,605 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.18% of Flex worth $39,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Flex by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,393,463 shares of the technology company's stock worth $138,749,000 after purchasing an additional 360,553 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 80.1% in the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,602 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 220.6% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the third quarter worth about $1,460,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Flex during the third quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Flex news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 17,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,030,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 233,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,754,151.32. This trade represents a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FLEX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Flex from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $72.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Flex

Flex Stock Up 3.0%

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $84.28 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The stock's 50 day moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.84 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 3.17%.Flex's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Profile

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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