Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 114,598 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 379.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,775 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 114,598 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.14% of Jabil worth $33,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 250.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Jabil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $290.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL opened at $333.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.75 and a 1 year high of $338.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's payout ratio is 4.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,045,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,098 shares in the company, valued at $18,842,340. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total value of $501,213.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,296,424.38. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 52,403 shares of company stock worth $14,827,261 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Further Reading

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