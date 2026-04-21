Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 123,320 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,470 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 123,320 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.11% of Realty Income worth $55,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $5,475,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 865 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,925 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business's 50 day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.47. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $67.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 18.41%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income's payout ratio is currently 277.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. Loop Capital set a $69.00 target price on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Realty Income from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,151.22. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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