Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,907,873 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 246,964 shares during the period. ExxonMobil makes up 0.5% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $229,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1,595.2% during the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 95.8% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $161.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ExxonMobil

Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $149.46 on Thursday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The stock has a market cap of $621.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.49.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company's revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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