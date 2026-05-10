Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,499,389 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 666,484 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 6.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of NVIDIA worth $3,077,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 5th. CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $215.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.68. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $217.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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