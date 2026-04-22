Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $24.35 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,449 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 37,364 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of CBRE Group worth $24,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $62,883.21. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,711.69. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $1,370,630.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 126,501 shares in the company, valued at $18,799,313.61. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 9,810 shares of company stock worth $1,448,600 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CBRE Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 target price on CBRE Group and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $180.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $150.02 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $140.57 and its 200-day moving average is $153.61. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.52 and a 1-year high of $174.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 2.85%.The business had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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