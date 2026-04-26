Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,700 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 31,273 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in F5 were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 2,128.6% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in F5 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 3,067 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total value of $866,151.47. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $369,674.69. The trade was a 70.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.53, for a total value of $1,064,655.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 150,323 shares in the company, valued at $42,621,080.19. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,851 shares of company stock worth $4,667,485. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on F5 from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on F5 from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research upgraded F5 from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded F5 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FFIV

F5 Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $303.16 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $346.00. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $290.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.93.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.82. F5 had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 22.45%.The firm had revenue of $822.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 15.650-16.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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