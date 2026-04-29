Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $665.01 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,063,837 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 378,231 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $665,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.3% during the third quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Freedom Capital raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $319.00 to $288.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $336.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $311.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.07 and a 200-day moving average of $306.96. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $238.43 and a one year high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $836.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 61,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,065,882. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS forecast for JPM to $22.24 (from $21.55), narrowing the gap with consensus and reinforcing earnings tailwinds visible after JPM’s recent Q1 beat. Erste Group EPS Upgrade

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS forecast for JPM to $22.24 (from $21.55), narrowing the gap with consensus and reinforcing earnings tailwinds visible after JPM’s recent Q1 beat. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan secured a landmark global banking partnership with the IOC for the LA2028 Olympics (brand lift and potential corporate payments/corporate client opportunities). JPMorgan Olympic Partnership (Reuters)

JPMorgan secured a landmark global banking partnership with the IOC for the LA2028 Olympics (brand lift and potential corporate payments/corporate client opportunities). Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is part of a ~$6bn financing syndicate for prospective buyers of a stake in Kuwait’s oil pipeline network — revenue from large corporate lending/arrangement fees. Kuwaiti Pipeline Financing (Reuters)

JPMorgan is part of a ~$6bn financing syndicate for prospective buyers of a stake in Kuwait’s oil pipeline network — revenue from large corporate lending/arrangement fees. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan named new leaders for its biopharma and life‑sciences banking group — a structural move that could support deal flow but won’t materially change near‑term results. Biopharma Leadership (Bloomberg)

JPMorgan named new leaders for its biopharma and life‑sciences banking group — a structural move that could support deal flow but won’t materially change near‑term results. Neutral Sentiment: KBRA assigned preliminary ratings to a JPM-sponsored RMBS (JPMMT 2026-LTV1) — routine securitization activity showing ongoing mortgage capital-markets execution. KBRA RMBS Ratings (Yahoo)

KBRA assigned preliminary ratings to a JPM-sponsored RMBS (JPMMT 2026-LTV1) — routine securitization activity showing ongoing mortgage capital-markets execution. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jamie Dimon warned of a possible global bond crisis as government debt and geopolitical risks rise — comments increase investor concerns about a surge in yields that could pull capital from equities and hit markets JPM trades and markets businesses depend on. Dimon Bond Crisis Warning (CNBC)

CEO Jamie Dimon warned of a possible global bond crisis as government debt and geopolitical risks rise — comments increase investor concerns about a surge in yields that could pull capital from equities and hit markets JPM trades and markets businesses depend on. Negative Sentiment: Dimon also cautioned that a private‑credit downturn could be “worse than people think,” highlighting downside credit risk exposure across alternative credit markets and potential mark/fee impacts for banks and asset managers. Private Credit Downturn Warning (PYMNTS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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