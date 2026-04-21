Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,695 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 169,147 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in General Motors were worth $34,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 28,908 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in General Motors by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,213 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in General Motors by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 7,901 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GM

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Stock Down 1.0%

GM stock opened at $80.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from General Motors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's payout ratio is 23.92%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

See Also

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