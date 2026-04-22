Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,888 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Target worth $25,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Target by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Target by 77.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Target from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore set a $125.00 price target on Target in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Target from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $117.39.

View Our Latest Report on TGT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,423,038.17. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $132.32 on Wednesday. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $133.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.59 and a 200-day moving average of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $30.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Target's dividend payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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