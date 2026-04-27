Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,590 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 76,009 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Uranium Energy worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 34.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,726,216 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $476,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159,024 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,599,686 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $354,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,046,686 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $156,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 235.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,844,239 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $37,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,550 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $22,260,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Uranium Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $14.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -117.08 and a beta of 1.18. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $20.34. The firm's fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 million. Research analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on UEC shares. Roth Mkm set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $26.50 to $26.75 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.66.

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Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company's core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy's approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company's primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

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