Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 11,738 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,156 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $23,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company's stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 380 shares of the company's stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company's stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company's stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 209 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX stock opened at $569.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $598.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $654.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $409.11 and a 1-year high of $769.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.72.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $760.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,693 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.54, for a total value of $1,781,527.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,163,984.46. This trade represents a 11.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 5,371 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.38, for a total value of $3,369,657.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,963,334.34. This trade represents a 29.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,957 shares of company stock worth $29,862,109. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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