Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 382,236 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD - Free Report) by 201.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,676 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 382,236 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.14% of DuPont de Nemours worth $22,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company's stock.

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DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.6%

DD stock opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of ($1,871.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. DuPont de Nemours's dividend payout ratio is -43.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DD

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

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