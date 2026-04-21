Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 59,964 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290,913 shares of the mining company's stock after buying an additional 59,964 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $49,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the mining company's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,810 shares of the mining company's stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $216.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.50. The stock has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.71. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $255.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 37.47%.The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Agnico Eagle Mines's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

More Agnico Eagle Mines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Agnico announced a three‑transaction plan to consolidate the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (acquisitions of Rupert Resources, Aurion Resources and a B2Gold stake) to build a regional gold hub — this should expand resources, create operating scale and improve future production optionality. Read More.

Agnico announced a three‑transaction plan to consolidate the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (acquisitions of Rupert Resources, Aurion Resources and a B2Gold stake) to build a regional gold hub — this should expand resources, create operating scale and improve future production optionality. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The individual deals: a share‑based transaction for Rupert (~C$2.9B), an all‑cash acquisition of Aurion (~C$481M) and a US$325M purchase of B2Gold’s 70% Fingold stake — together they give Agnico contiguous ground and potential synergies in a high‑grade district. Read More.

The individual deals: a share‑based transaction for Rupert (~C$2.9B), an all‑cash acquisition of Aurion (~C$481M) and a US$325M purchase of B2Gold’s 70% Fingold stake — together they give Agnico contiguous ground and potential synergies in a high‑grade district. Read More. Positive Sentiment: These deals are consistent with Agnico’s strategy to build Tier‑1 jurisdiction scale and come on the back of a strong recent operating/financial profile (healthy margins and near‑zero net debt), which supports the company’s ability to fund M&A. Read More.

These deals are consistent with Agnico’s strategy to build Tier‑1 jurisdiction scale and come on the back of a strong recent operating/financial profile (healthy margins and near‑zero net debt), which supports the company’s ability to fund M&A. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Third‑party writeups reiterate Agnico’s reputation as a low‑debt, blue‑chip gold producer — a positive signal for financing and integration but not immediate stock movers on their own. Read More.

Third‑party writeups reiterate Agnico’s reputation as a low‑debt, blue‑chip gold producer — a positive signal for financing and integration but not immediate stock movers on their own. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction sent AEM lower (decline noted in recent market coverage). The drop likely reflects investor concerns about deal size, share issuance for the Rupert transaction, near‑term capital outlays and integration/regulatory risks that could pressure valuation or dilute near‑term EPS. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEM. Citigroup raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $198.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $237.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

See Also

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