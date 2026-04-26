Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 87,986 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. $EQX

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX - Free Report) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,533 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 87,986 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 15.4% during the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 8,651,889 shares of the company's stock worth $96,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,288 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $6,991,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 70.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 941,985 shares of the company's stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,464,616 shares of the company's stock worth $307,659,000 after purchasing an additional 822,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company's stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts: Sign Up

Equinox Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $18.96.

Equinox Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Equinox Gold's payout ratio is 11.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on EQX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Equinox Gold

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian gold mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of gold properties, with an emphasis on open-pit heap leach mining. Since its inception, Equinox Gold has pursued a strategy of combining assets in established jurisdictions to build a diversified portfolio that balances production and growth, while maintaining rigorous safety and environmental standards.

Equinox Gold's operating portfolio spans three countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equinox Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equinox Gold wasn't on the list.

While Equinox Gold currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here