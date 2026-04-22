Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) by 198.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 107,624 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of Insmed worth $28,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.8% during the third quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 20,457,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,897,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,870,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,328 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,553,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,087,830,000 after acquiring an additional 74,994 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 49.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,937,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $711,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.0% during the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 2,423,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $348,999,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 88,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $14,497,317.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,584,130.30. The trade was a 45.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 13,396 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $1,979,794.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 301,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,512,131.15. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,777 shares of company stock valued at $28,252,720. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Insmed from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Insmed from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Insmed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $213.23.

View Our Latest Report on INSM

Insmed Trading Down 1.3%

Insmed stock opened at $140.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Insmed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.81 and a 52 week high of $212.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.43.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.47). Insmed had a negative net margin of 210.54% and a negative return on equity of 168.36%. The company had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Insmed, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Insmed wasn't on the list.

While Insmed currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here