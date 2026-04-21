Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 118.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 477,601 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 258,768 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.20% of Xylem worth $65,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Xylem by 2,055.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,192,682 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $171,687,000 after buying an additional 1,137,342 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,197,753 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $766,669,000 after acquiring an additional 830,821 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,950 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $105,160,000 after acquiring an additional 553,152 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,407,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 844.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 392,440 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $50,765,000 after purchasing an additional 350,887 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $120.46 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.04 and a twelve month high of $154.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.25.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42. Xylem had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Xylem's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Xylem's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Xylem's payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 price target on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xylem from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Xylem from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Xylem from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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