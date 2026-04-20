Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,379 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 420,872 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Home Depot were worth $97,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $424.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $414.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $349.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $352.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.31 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's payout ratio is 65.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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