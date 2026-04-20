Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 200,821 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 911,812 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 200,821 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Oracle were worth $177,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2,062.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,595,072,000 after buying an additional 8,800,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $47,518,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681,626 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 333.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,473,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,382 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 32.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,636,090 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,809,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 921.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,311,815 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $450,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $175.08 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $152.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.79. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $121.24 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $503.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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