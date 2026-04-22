Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 20,725 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,432 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,725 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.09% of Veralto worth $23,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLTO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $89.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.17. Veralto Corporation has a 52 week low of $84.99 and a 52 week high of $110.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Veralto had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Veralto's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Veralto's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VLTO

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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