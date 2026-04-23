Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 76,777 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 76,777 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of Trimble worth $15,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 90.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Trimble by 175.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trimble Price Performance

Trimble stock opened at $69.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business's fifty day moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.74. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $969.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.97 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 11.82%.The business's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Trimble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.740 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $502,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $796,385.18. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,120,742.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,952.68. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,725 shares of company stock worth $2,151,167. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research cut Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Trimble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Trimble from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trimble

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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