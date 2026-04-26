Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 797,220 Shares of Wayfair Inc. $W

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Free Report) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,541 shares of the company's stock after selling 797,220 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of W. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 28,200.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 156.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 250.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 326 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $92.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on W

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $345,790.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 111,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,024,496.02. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 1,571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $121,249.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 59,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,611,350.64. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,785 shares of company stock valued at $35,390,942. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of W opened at $78.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 3.30. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $119.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The business's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Wayfair News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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