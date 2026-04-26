Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,536 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 20,219 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 357,825 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,129 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Delta Air Lines

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:DAL opened at $68.46 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.75.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 38,600 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $2,896,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 104,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,520.20. This trade represents a 26.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 35,212 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,647,942.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 138,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,390,835.20. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 353,611 shares of company stock worth $25,182,798 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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