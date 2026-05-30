Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Grows Stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,500 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 887.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,659 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $321.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $248.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.47. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $183.00 and a 52-week high of $339.95. The company has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $1,070,921.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,261,187.67. The trade was a 45.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,514.36. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,416. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Further Reading

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