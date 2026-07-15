Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $20.62 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,500 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 2.9% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Lam Research by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $346.10 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $337.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.93 and a 1 year high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 price target on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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