Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 4.6% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $73,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Broadcom from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $455.07.

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Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $481.57 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.11 and a 12 month high of $488.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $386.31 and a 200-day moving average of $359.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.Broadcom's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,411,892. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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