Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. $FIGR

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR - Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,400 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,100 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Figure Technology Solutions worth $10,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $73,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Figure Technology Solutions from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Figure Technology Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Figure Technology Solutions

Insider Activity at Figure Technology Solutions

In other Figure Technology Solutions news, Director June Ou sold 35,190 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $1,344,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael Scott Cagney sold 35,190 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $1,344,258.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,258. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 728,641 shares of company stock valued at $25,288,002 over the last ninety days. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Figure Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ FIGR opened at $35.35 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.95.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.84 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Figure Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Figure Technology Solutions Company Profile

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure's proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market.

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