Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases 1,977 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.0% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $410.00.

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Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total transaction of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 329,085 shares of company stock worth $114,051,007 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $516.03 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $327.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $841.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.62 and a fifty-two week high of $527.20.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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