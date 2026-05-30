Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 487,500 Shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited $SGHC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC - Free Report) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 487,500 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's holdings in Super Group (SGHC) were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 67,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Group (SGHC) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 7,056.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Super Group (SGHC) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Group (SGHC) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company's stock.

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Super Group (SGHC) Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Super Group (SGHC) stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Super Group has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Neal Menashe sold 78,530 shares of Super Group (SGHC) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $841,056.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 676,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,243,537.14. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Kirsty Farrah Ross sold 47,391 shares of Super Group (SGHC) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $507,557.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,698.64. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 260,623 shares of company stock worth $3,026,995 in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Group (SGHC) currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.57.

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About Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group NYSE: SGHC is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

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