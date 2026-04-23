ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $71.44 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.6% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $71,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,590,706.56. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,908 shares of company stock worth $22,065,882. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Autonomous Res lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Freedom Capital raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $319.00 to $288.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $336.16.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.0%

JPM opened at $313.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $839.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.49 and a 200-day moving average of $306.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $237.58 and a 52 week high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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