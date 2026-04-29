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Financial Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 29th

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Robinhood Markets logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights Robinhood Markets, Visa, and SoFi Technologies as the Financial stocks to watch today because they posted the highest dollar trading volume among financials recently, giving investors exposure to interest-rate, credit-cycle, and regulatory risks.
  • Robinhood (HOOD) operates a U.S. retail investing platform offering stocks, ETFs, options, crypto, fractional shares, recurring investments, margin, and other features that drive heavy trading activity.
  • Visa (V) is a global payment-technology network (VisaNet) providing authorization, clearing/settlement, tokenization, and cross-border solutions, while SoFi (SOFI) combines lending, a technology platform, and consumer financial services to let members borrow, save, invest, and protect money.
  • Five stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets.

Robinhood Markets, Visa, and SoFi Technologies are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Financial stocks are equities issued by companies whose primary businesses are financial services—banks, insurers, asset managers, broker-dealers, payment networks, exchanges and other finance-related firms. For investors, they provide exposure to interest-rate movements, credit cycles and regulatory risk; they often pay dividends but tend to be cyclical and sensitive to economic downturns and balance-sheet shocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Robinhood Markets Right Now?

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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