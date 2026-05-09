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Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
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Key Points

  • Finning International has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”, based on seven covering firms: six rate it a buy and one rates it a hold.
  • Recent analyst commentary remained positive, with RBC, Scotiabank, and TD Securities all reiterating bullish ratings on the stock in February.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results showed EPS of $0.72, which missed estimates, but revenue of $1.96 billion came in above expectations.
  • Five stocks we like better than Finning International.

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Finning International in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Finning International in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Finning International in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FINGF

Finning International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $71.43 on Friday. Finning International has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.21. The firm's fifty day moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.16.

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion. Finning International had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 18.01%.

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc operates as the world’s largest dealer of Caterpillar machinery, engines and power systems, providing a comprehensive range of sales, rental, parts and service solutions. The company’s core offerings encompass medium- and heavy-duty equipment for industries such as mining, construction, energy, forestry and transportation, along with bespoke power generation packages and digital monitoring tools. Through maintenance contracts and cost-per-hour service agreements, Finning helps customers optimize equipment uptime and total lifecycle costs.

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 1933, Finning has grown from a single dealership to a global enterprise headquartered in Vancouver’s downtown business district.

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Analyst Recommendations for Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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