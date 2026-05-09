Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Finning International in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Finning International in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Finning International in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th.

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Finning International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $71.43 on Friday. Finning International has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.21. The firm's fifty day moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.16.

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion. Finning International had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 18.01%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc operates as the world’s largest dealer of Caterpillar machinery, engines and power systems, providing a comprehensive range of sales, rental, parts and service solutions. The company’s core offerings encompass medium- and heavy-duty equipment for industries such as mining, construction, energy, forestry and transportation, along with bespoke power generation packages and digital monitoring tools. Through maintenance contracts and cost-per-hour service agreements, Finning helps customers optimize equipment uptime and total lifecycle costs.

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 1933, Finning has grown from a single dealership to a global enterprise headquartered in Vancouver’s downtown business district.

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