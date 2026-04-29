Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.50, but opened at $70.34. Finning International shares last traded at $70.34, with a volume of 108 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FINGF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FINGF

Finning International Trading Down 4.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.32.

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Finning International had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.03%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc operates as the world’s largest dealer of Caterpillar machinery, engines and power systems, providing a comprehensive range of sales, rental, parts and service solutions. The company’s core offerings encompass medium- and heavy-duty equipment for industries such as mining, construction, energy, forestry and transportation, along with bespoke power generation packages and digital monitoring tools. Through maintenance contracts and cost-per-hour service agreements, Finning helps customers optimize equipment uptime and total lifecycle costs.

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 1933, Finning has grown from a single dealership to a global enterprise headquartered in Vancouver’s downtown business district.

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