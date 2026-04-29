Free Trial
→ Your book is inside (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Finning International logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down before trading to $70.34 from a $73.50 close (about a 4.3% decline) on very light volume, though the price remains above its 50‑day ($65.76) and 200‑day ($59.32) moving averages.
  • Analysts remain constructive: six Buys and one Hold give a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy," with Royal Bank of Canada, TD Securities and Scotiabank recently reiterating buy/outperform calls.
  • Mixed fundamentals: the latest quarter showed an EPS miss ($0.72 vs. $0.77 estimate) but revenue beat ($1.96B vs. $1.85B), while the stock trades at a high P/E of ~97.7 and a market cap of ~$9.19B.
  • Five stocks we like better than Finning International.

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.50, but opened at $70.34. Finning International shares last traded at $70.34, with a volume of 108 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FINGF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FINGF

Finning International Trading Down 4.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.32.

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Finning International had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.03%.

About Finning International

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc operates as the world’s largest dealer of Caterpillar machinery, engines and power systems, providing a comprehensive range of sales, rental, parts and service solutions. The company’s core offerings encompass medium- and heavy-duty equipment for industries such as mining, construction, energy, forestry and transportation, along with bespoke power generation packages and digital monitoring tools. Through maintenance contracts and cost-per-hour service agreements, Finning helps customers optimize equipment uptime and total lifecycle costs.

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 1933, Finning has grown from a single dealership to a global enterprise headquartered in Vancouver’s downtown business district.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Finning International Right Now?

Before you consider Finning International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Finning International wasn't on the list.

While Finning International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines