Finning International (TSE:FTT) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$100.95 and last traded at C$100.07, with a volume of 93199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$99.63.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$84.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Finning International from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$95.89.

View Our Latest Report on Finning International

Finning International Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$90.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$81.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Finning International (TSE:FTT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter. Finning International had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of C$2.77 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 4.244898 EPS for the current year.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc is a dealer and distributor of heavy-duty machinery and parts of the Caterpillar brand. The company sells and rents Caterpillar machinery to the mining, construction, petroleum, forestry, and power system application industries. Finning International further provides parts and services for equipment and engines to its customers via its owned distribution network and buys and sells used equipment domestically and internationally after reconditioning or rebuilding the machinery.

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