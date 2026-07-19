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Fintech Stocks Worth Watching - July 19th

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
Rocket Companies logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlighted five fintech stocks to watch: Rocket Companies, Kaspi.kz, UP Fintech, IDT, and Wealthfront were identified by its stock screener as the fintech names with the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • The article briefly described each company’s business focus: Rocket Companies is centered on mortgage and home-buying services, Kaspi.kz on payments and marketplace solutions in Kazakhstan, and UP Fintech on online brokerage services for Chinese investors.
  • IDT and Wealthfront offer different fintech models: IDT combines communications with payment and merchant services, while Wealthfront targets digital-native investors with a financial solutions platform for wealth building.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Rocket Companies, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, UP Fintech, IDT, and Wealthfront are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Fintech stocks” are shares of companies that use technology to provide financial services such as digital payments, online banking, lending, trading, and financial software. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to publicly traded firms in the financial technology sector that aim to disrupt or improve traditional banking and financial systems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KSPI

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

IDT (IDT)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDT

Wealthfront (WLTH)

We’re a different kind of FinTech. We are a technology company that built a financial solutions platform for “digital natives,” defined as those born after 1980 (i.e., Millennials, Gen Z, and later generations). Our platform is designed to address the needs of the wealth builders within these generations.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WLTH

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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